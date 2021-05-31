Miami baseball heading to Gators’ Gainesville for the NCAA tournament as No. 2 seed

The Miami Hurricanes added another notch Monday to their newest postseason streak on the road to the College World Series in Omaha — and they’ll begin at a place that rankles the nerves of any longtime University of Miami fan.

After a 2020 season cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hurricanes will return to the NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament by traveling to Gainesville — home of the in-state nemesis Florida Gators — for the first-round, double-elimination regional of the 64-team tourney.

The Atlantic Coast Conference Hurricanes (32-19), seeded No. 2 in the Gainesville Regional, will face No. 3 seed South Alabama (33-20), winner of the Sun Belt Conference tournament, in their regional opener at 4 p.m. Friday. The Southeastern Conference Gators (38-20) are the No. 1 regional seed and No. 15 national seed and will face No. 4 regional seed USF (28-27) at 11 a.m. Friday.

Miami’s regional bracket is paired against the Austin Regional, which includes No. 2 national seed Texas (42-15), No. 4 regional seed Southern (20-28), No. 2 regional seed Arizona State (32-20) and No. 3 Fairfield (37-3) .

To get to the next round of the tournament, the best-of-three-game super regionals, the unranked Canes would likely (but not definitely) have to face the Gators, ranked 12th by Baseball America. The good news for UM is that the Hurricanes started this season at UF’s new $65 million Florida Ballpark in Gainesville and took the three-game series by defeating the then-ranked No. 1 Gators the last two games.

The bad news for UM is that when facing Florida, the Canes have lost their last eight postseason games dating to 2009.

UM is 132-128-1 all time against Florida.

The eight super regional host sites will be announced by the NCAA on Tuesday, June 8 at approximately 8 a.m. All eight super regional hosts will be selected from the 16 regional hosts.

This is the Hurricanes’ second NCAA Tournament since their 44-year national-record streak ended in 2017 when they were left out of the tournament field. They also didn’t make the tournament in 2018.

UM’s last trip to a regional was in 2019, when they traveled to Starkville, Mississippi and went 2-2, ultimately eliminated by No. 6 national seed Mississippi.

The Hurricanes, winners of national titles in 1982, 1985, 1999 and 2001, have been to the College World Series 25 times, winning 48 games there. The final eight teams standing after the super regionals advance to the CWS, which begins June 19 at TD Ameritrade Park. A capacity crowd will be allowed and is expected.

The Gators’ national championship came in 2017. They’ve been to the College World Series 12 times.

There were 30 Division I conference champions which received automatic berths in the field of 64, and 34 at-large selections Monday by the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee.

