Miami Hurricanes add in-state wide receiver as second player in 2022 recruiting class

The Miami Hurricanes finally have a second player in their Class of 2022.

Quan Lee, a three-star wide receiver from Gainesville Buchholz, orally committed to Miami on Wednesday, less than a week before an extended dead period is set to end and less than three weeks before he’s slated to take an official visit in Coral Gables.

Lee announced his commitment in a ceremony at Buchholz’s Bud Seymour Gymnasium and picked Miami from a list of nearly 30 suitors, including the West Virginia Mountaineers, Nebraska Cornhuskers and UCF Knights. He joins four-star quarterback Jacurri Brown as the second commitment in the Hurricanes’ 2022 recruiting class.

Lee is the No. 672 player in the country, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings, and the No. 88 player in Florida. As a junior, the 6-foot, 175-pound wideout caught 47 passes for 1,003 yards and 12 touchdowns in 10 games on the way to a region semifinal.

Miami first offered Lee a scholarship late last year with wide receivers coach Rob Likens leading the recruitment of the in-state prospect. Lee originally eyed a July commitment before moving up his decision date to Wednesday to lock in a spot with the Hurricanes before schools can begin hosting visitors in June.

Lee does have four official visits set for four straight weekends in June with, in order, West Virginia, Miami, UCF and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

Lee’s commitment comes three weeks after the Hurricanes missed out on three-star athlete Isaiah Bond, whom the Hurricanes were targeting as a wide receiver. Miami landed three blue-chip wide receivers in the Class of 2021 to join a wide-open competition behind wide receivers Mike Harley and Charleston Rambo, who will both be seniors in 2021.

Ultimately, it leaves wide receiver lower on the list of priorities for the Hurricanes in the 2022 class and Lee is a solid prospect with high upside to start it off.