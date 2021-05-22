University of Miami

Miami gets another valuable transfer, this one a big body who played for Garin Justice

The Miami Hurricanes are getting another big body.

UNLV offensive lineman Justice Oluwaseun, who previously played for Miami offensive line coach Garin Justice when Justice coached at UNLV, announced Saturday that he is transferring to the Hurricanes.

He chose UM over schools that included Baylor and Houston.

Oluwaseun, 6-3 and 325 pounds, has played both sides at tackle as well as guard. He started UNLV’s six games in 2020 at right tackle. In 2019, he started 11 games. This will be his second redshirt junior year because the NCAA allowed all players to maintain their eligibility status in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though the Hurricanes return all five starting linemen from last season, not including standout Navaughn Donaldson (sat out most of last season after major knee surgery), Oluswaseun will be a boost for a line not expected to have left guard Jakai Clark back after undergoing surgery on the AC joint of his right shoulder. Clark sustained the injury in a car accident the night of the April 17 spring game.

UM’s other transfers this offseason have been valuable ones: wide receiver Charleston Rambo from Oklahoma, cornerback Tyrique Stevenson from Georgia and defensive end Deandre Johnson from Tennessee.

