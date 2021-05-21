Podcast: Top five Miami Hurricanes freshmen we’re excited about in 2021. And baseball talk!

Five-star safety James Williams (left) and five-star defensive tackle Leonard Taylor are shown in a split-screen image at their respective high schools after signing with the Miami Hurricanes on early signing day 2020. Miami Herald

The Miami Hurricanes’ highly touted Class of 2021 is finally all in one place.

The final batch of incoming freshmen all got to Coral Gables in the last week, making whole the nation’s No. 11 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings.

Now’s as good a time as any, then, to break down the new players and, in particular, those Miami will most likely to count on during the 2021 college football season. On a new episode of the Eye on the U podcast, David Wilson and Susan Miller Degnan, the Hurricanes beat writer for the Miami Herald, offer a pair of top-five lists to run through the freshmen they’re most excited to see in 2021.

The top of the lists, unsurprisingly, look pretty similar, but the bottom half provides a chance to talk about some of the under-discussed players in 2021 recruiting class, including former Plantation wide receiver Jacolby George and tight end Elijah Arroyo, who was a four-star prospect out of Independence in Frisco, Texas.

Was there ever a chance the conversation would finish with anyone other than safety James Williams and defensive lineman Leonard Taylor, though? Probably not, but the consensus No. 1 on their lists might be a little bit of a surprise.

We also carve out some time to talk about the game time for Miami’s season-opener against the Alabama Crimson Tide in September, why Wilson missed the last show and what’s happening with Hurricanes baseball.

As the 2021 college baseball season prepares to wind down, it’s time to lock in on this confusing, frustrating Miami season and Degnan gives everyone a rundown of what they need to know with the final week of the regular season here, and the Atlantic Coast Conference and NCAA tournaments looming.

As always, thanks for listening, and please continue to subscribe, rate and review with all the podcasts on the Herald Sports feed.