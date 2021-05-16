Miami mounts late rally to overcome Coastal leader Georgia Tech and help NCAA chances 

Things were looking grim for Miami Hurricanes baseball Sunday.

Then Adrian Del Castillo came to the plate in the bottom of the seventh with one out, bases loaded and Miami — which already had scored two runs that inning to cut Georgia Tech’s lead to 4-3 — sweating out another sub-par performance.

Boom. Del Castillo ripped a single to left that scored Raymond Gil and pinch-runner CJ Kayfus to cap a four-run inning, put UM up for good 5-4 and give the Hurricanes the weekend series victory against the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Coast Division leader.

Closer Carson Palmquist, the ACC saves leader, came through again to pitch the final two innings. His 12 saves are fourth best in the nation.

At this point, UM (29-16, 17-15 Atlantic Coast Conference) needs every win it can get, as the season is nearing the end and the Hurricanes are still battling to make the NCAA tournament.

Georgia Tech fell to 25-20, 19-14.

UM’s left-handed junior Spencer Bodanza earned his first win by allowing no runs and no hits in one inning.

After a Tuesday home game against FAU, Miami will travel to No. 15 Louisville for a three-game weekend series that begins Thursday.

The ACC Tournament is May 25-31 in Charlotte.

