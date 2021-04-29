UM Hurricanes’ D’Eriq King blasts decision to delay Florida’s name, image, likeness law

When Florida legislators passed a ban on transgender athletes in women’s and girls’ sports Wednesday night, they also tucked a three-line item that will have a massive impact on the state’s college athletes this year.

And at least two of the state’s top players aren’t happy about it.

Florida had been at the forefront of name, image and likeness legislation, which allows college athletes to make money through things like autographs, commercials and social media posts.

The Legislature passed a law last year giving athletes the right to do so. It was set to go into effect July 1.

Until Wednesday night. One of the amendments (Section 19) to the 71-page bill pushed the effective date back a year, to July 1, 2022.

The legislation still must be signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis before it becomes law.

Athletic departments across the state had been preparing to help their athletes capitalize on the ability to make money through new avenues.

Earlier this month, for instance, Florida State announced Apex — its “comprehensive, multi-tiered program” on the issue. It includes a partnership with an outside firm, INFLCR, as well as a pair of for-credit academic classes to help educate athletes on things like brand building and social analytics.

Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton, a former UCF star, said he has faith in DeSantis to “make this right!”

“So when will the time actually come College athletes can truly use their OWN name to help benefit themselves and their loved ones not just the NCAA & universities??” Milton said on Twitter. “It’s comical at this point.”

Another state standout, Miami Hurricanes quarterback D’Eriq King, also tweeted at DeSantis, asking him to “make it make sense.”

“Don’t back down now,” King said. “Let us profit off OUR name image and likeness. We deserve it!”

Wednesday’s legislative maneuver was the latest twist in the complex issue of player compensation, which is not allowed under current NCAA rules.

Though Florida wasn’t the first state to pass its legislation, when it did so a year ago, it did provide the earliest starting date. That increased pressure on the NCAA to try to find a nationwide set of rules; otherwise Florida could have a recruiting advantage over other states.

“[We] recognize the importance of taking swift, appropriate action to modernize our rules,” the NCAA Board of Governors said in a statement Tuesday after their quarterly meeting. “We also must collaborate with Congress to create a legal and legislative framework at the federal level to support name, image and likeness within the context of higher education. With several state laws taking effect this summer, we will continue efforts to adopt expanded name, image and likeness opportunities as soon as advisable.”

On Monday, U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez — a former Ohio State and NFL receiver — reintroduced bipartisan legislation in Congress that would allow players to make money off their name, image and likeness.