Miami’s N’Kosi Perry has found another home in ‘paradise,’ and it’s a short trip there

Former University of Miami quarterback N’Kosi Perry won’t have to go too far to arrive at his newest version of “paradise.’’

Perry has found a new home at FAU in Boca Raton — 52 miles up the road from what has been his home in Coral Gables since he arrived there in 2017.

“Welcome to Paradise,’’ the FAU graphic says, with Perry shown in his FAU helmet and No. 5 red jersey.

“No one can get in the way of what God has in store for me!” Perry posted Wednesday on Twitter. “I want to thank the University of Miami, Mark Richt, Manny Diaz & the entire coaching staff for the opportunity to be a part of their program. In these last four years, I have gained a new family in my teammates and the fans.

“Miami has given me memories and bonds that will last a lifetime. For that, I will forever be grateful to the U!

“Having said that, I’ve decided to continue my football career at Florida Atlantic University! #GoOwls”

Because of the pandemic, the NCAA allowed all players to maintain their eligibility from 2020, meaning Perry will be a redshirt junior again in 2021. His plan since the bowl game had been to finish his UM studies and earn his degree. He did not participate in the Hurricanes’ spring practice.

Perry, a top-rated four-star recruit out of Ocala Vanguard, had an up-and-down career at UM that ended with an impressive performance in the Cheez-It Bowl. He finished the 2020 season 26 of 47 (55.3 percent) for 348 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception.

His career UM numbers during the past three seasons after redshirting his true freshman year: 208 of 397 (52.3) for 2,484 yards and 24 touchdowns, with 10 interceptions. He also ran for 217 total yards and three touchdowns.

Perry, 6-4 and 190 pounds, replaced D’Eriq King when UM’s starter sustained a torn ACL in the bowl game just before halftime. He nearly brought UM back to victory, completing 19 of 34 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns.

“When D’Eriq came on campus, N’Kosi could have gone one or two ways,’’ UM coach Manny Diaz said after the bowl game. “I tell you, his last 12 months on our campus and who he has been in our program has been his best 12 months. “It’s tough to be the backup and you’re waiting for your shot, and you don’t ever know...’’