University of Miami

Podcast: 3 things we know, think and still have no idea about after Miami’s spring game

Spring practice is in the books and it finally feels like we have an idea of what the Miami Hurricanes are going to look like when they open the season against the Alabama Crimson Tide in September.

Of course, most of our predictions were spot on, but we here at the Eye on the U podcast got affirmation Saturday in Miami’s spring game at Hard Rock Stadium. The young quarterbacks looked good, their wide receivers suddenly look deep and the defense they went up against is still littered with question marks.

On a new episode, David Wilson and Susan Miller Degnan, the Hurricanes beat writer for the Miami Herald, offer up 10 takeaways from the Hurricanes’ scrimmage in Miami Gardens, including:

After about a half hour recapping spring practices, we look ahead to the 2021 NFL Draft and five Miami players likely to get selected next week. We try to tackle the big question surrounding each of the five, including whether Jaelan Phillips will be the first edge rusher picked and if fellow defensive end Gregory Rousseau could really fall out of the first round Thursday.

Tight end Brevin Jordan, edge rusher Quincy Roche and All-American kicker Jose Borregales could make for a busy second day of the NFL Draft for the Hurricanes next Friday.

