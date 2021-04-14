UM players Isaiah Wong, Kam McGusty testing NBA waters, retaining college eligibility

As expected, University of Miami basketball players Isaiah Wong and Kam McGusty announced they will enter their names in the NBA Draft, but maintain their college eligibility to keep that door open.

Wong was the Hurricanes’ leading scorer as a sophomore with 17 points per game.

In his statement, he thanked UM coaches, fans and his family and then said: “After thoughtful consideration and advice from the people most important to me, I will be testing the waters by declaring for the NBA Draft, while maintaining my collegiate eligibility at Miami. I’m trusting the process and prepared for what lies ahead.”

McGusty, who was a senior but has a year of eligibility left, wrote: “The past three years I’ve spent here have been so much fun and nothing but a blessing … I will forever be a Miami Hurricane.”

So long as they don’t hire agents, Wong and McGusty can be evaluated by NBA scouts and then have until mid-July to decide whether to stay in the draft or return to college. The draft is July 29.

UM lost four players to the transfer portal — Chris Lykes (Arkansas), Nysier Brooks (Ole Miss), Earl Timberlake (Memphis) and Elijah Olaniyi (Stony Brook) — and added George Mason transfer Jordan Miller. Harlond Beverly, Anthony Walker, Deng Gak, Sam Waardenburg, and Rodney Miller are all returning.