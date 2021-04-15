Long list of Hurricanes, per Diaz, won’t play in spring game because of injuries, rehab

Some high-profile Miami Hurricanes will be missing from the spring game Saturday.

University of Miami coach Manny Diaz addressed the media Thursday and started off with a long list of players who won’t compete Saturday because of injuries and rehab — including second-year freshman running back Don Chaney Jr., who injured his shoulder in last Friday’s second scrimmage and will require surgery.

Chaney’s shoulder, Diaz said, “kept popping in and out.’’

“The first group,’’ Diaz said, should be “cleared by the end of May” or sometime in June: Safety Bubba Bolden (toe) “just missed the last couple days.” Linebacker Sam Brooks (toe) missed all spring. Tight end Will Mallory (shoulder surgery); linebacker Sam Brooks (toe) “missed all spring.’’ Receiver Jeremiah Payton (knee, meniscus operation); offensive lineman Cleveland Reed (pectoral muscle) missed the spring.

Here’s who Diaz said will be “cleared sometime midsummer:” Tight end Elijah Arroyo ( “previous knee injury from high school” and had knee cleaned out with surgery); cornerback Al Blades (rehabbing from stress fracture); cornerback Marcus Clarke (jaw, but participated in half of spring); cornerback Te’Cory Couch (neck) “should be fine midsummer”; defensive tackle Nesta Silvera (offseason shoulder surgery), safety Brian Balom (“rehabbing neck injury” and got in a car accident that “knocked him out of spring practice.’’

The following players, per Diaz, are expected to be cleared for the start of training camp: offensive lineman Michael McLaughlin (patella injury but got in half of spring) and quarterback D’Eriq King (ACL).

Diaz concluded his long list of ailing players with Chaney and tight end Dominic Mammarelli, saying they should be cleared sometime around the Sept. 4 opener against defending national champion Alabama.

The spring game is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium and is not open to the general public. It will be televised by ACC Network.

This story will be updated.