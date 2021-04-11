University of Miami expected to land George Mason leading scorer Jordan Miller

The University of Miami, which lost four players to the transfer portal, is expected to land highly touted combo guard Jordan Miller, one of eight players transferring out of the Patriot program after the firing of coach Dave Paulsen.

Miller, who has two years left of eligibility, was the Patriot’s leading scorer (15.8 ppg) and rebounder (6.6 rpg) this past season and averaged two assists. He shot 46.3 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three-point range (24-of-72).

According to a college basketball source, UM has been in serious talks with Miller and is one of his finalists. Miller is known as a slasher and aggressive rebounder, and was the Virginia 4A State Player of the Year coming out of Loudon Valley High School. He is a lefty with a similar build and playing style as Earl Timberlake, who left UM for Memphis.

Miller did not play in the big shoe AAU circuit, so he was a bit of a sleeper coming out of high school, but proved to be a key player for George Mason. UM coach Jim Larranaga has deep ties to George Mason, as he used to coach there.

More than 1,280 college basketball players entered the transfer portal this spring, as the NCAA dropped the sit-out-a-season requirement. UM lost Chris Lykes to the University of Arkansas, Nysier Brooks to Ole Miss, Timberlake to Memphis and Elijah Olaniyi is headed back to Stony Brook, from where he came last year.

Harlond Beverly, Anthony Walker, Deng Gak, Sam Waardenburg, and Rodney Miller are all returning. Isaiah Wong and Kam McGusty are testing the NBA waters before announcing their decisions.

