Podcast: QB hierarchy? Zach McCloud buzz? Let’s try to solve some Miami spring mysteries

It’s hard to believe, but spring practice is almost over for the Miami Hurricanes.

Miami is down to its final four practices, including a scrimmage Friday and the spring game April 17, and it’s still hard to get a read on these Hurricanes because of COVID-19 restrictions limiting almost anyone from watching practice in person.

It sets up a little bit of a game this week on the Eye on the U podcast, as David Wilson and Susan Miller Degnan, the Miami Herald’s Hurricanes beat writer, try to sort through the spin coach Manny Diaz and everyone else at Miami is trying to serve up about this spring season.

First, there is a bit of news to get to, though. Jake Garcia spoke to reporters for the first time Tuesday and Tyler Van Dyke broke down his spring, too, while both quarterbacks vie to be the backup plan to injured quarterback D’Eriq King. We break down what we learned from those interview sessions, then dive into an interesting revelation by offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee, who said he wants to have one feature back rather than the three-headed attack the Hurricanes used last year. What does it mean for running backs Cam’Ron Harris, Donald Chaney Jr. and Jaylan Knighton?

As for our game, we have to start with quarterbacks there, too. Is Van Dyke really ahead of Garcia in the hierarchy? Is King really crushing his rehabilitation like Diaz said he was last month?

To wrap up, we try to figure out whether the hype around converted linebacker Zach McCloud is just talk, whether the Hurricanes really have the personnel to rotate 6-8 wide receivers this year and why it doesn’t seem like we’re hearing much about anyone on defense.

As always, please continue to subscribe, rate and review as we barrel toward the end of the spring season, and head into NFL Draft season. The Eye on the U will have you covered all throughout this busy season in the college football calendar.