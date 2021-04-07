Two-thirds of Miami spring gone, and Diaz is asked who would start if season began now

The University of Miami completed its 10th of 15 spring practice sessions this week and second-year freshman quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was asked his goals for Friday night’s second scrimmage.

“The goals for me are just to do better than last time, just improve on making the throws I didn’t make last time,’’ said Van Dyke, whose first scrimmage was impressive. He completed 10 of 15 passes (66.6 percent) for 114 yards and a touchdown. “Just going out there and having fun. My main goal is just to go out and have fun. That’s the biggest thing, because if you’re not having fun and you’re timid and scared you’re not going to do well.

“I feel like I need to be more of a verbal leader. I’m working on it. That’s my main goal, too.’’

Van Dyke said because it’s the second year of offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee’s system, “we’re clicking better, we’re having better connections with the receivers. We’re just going at a faster pace than we did last year. We have a bright future ahead and I’m really excited about it.’’

Van Dyke said after every practice he watches film on his own. “It’s like a ritual for me,’’ he said. “I have to come up before we watch it tomorrow morning I want to see the mistakes I made or where I could have done better. I try to get ahead later in the day, too, try to get extra work in. ...I try to come out and run half-gassers or whatever, get some core workout in and do what I can to better myself.”

He said the competition has been good with the other contending backups as starter D’Eriq King continues to rehab the torn ACL of his right knee. “It’s been very competitive but it’s good we’re all pushing each other to be better in the film room, on the field. We’re also encouraging each other. We’re not rude to each other and wanting each other to mess up. We all have a good relationship.’’

Rating himself on running

Van Dyke was asked to rate himself when he’s “got to tuck it and run it.’’ He laughed.

I would say, “I’m not giving myself a 10. I’d say 7, maybe 6. I can run the ball. If it’s not there I’ll take off and run the ball. I’m not going to be scared and intimidated and just kind of run around in back and throw the ball unless I need to throw it away. If the opportunity comes I’m going to take it and try to score any time.’’

If season started tomorrow

Coach Manny Diaz was asked the tried but never really answered question, “If the season started tomorrow, who would be your quarterback?’’

“That’s the whole point,’’ Diaz said, chuckling. “The season doesn’t start tomorrow. If we said who the starting quarterback would be tomorrow, that’s against everything we made this spring out to be. We’re trying to not have somebody feel like they could walk on the field today and be our starting quarterback. If you got a dollar that you’re going to bet on who our starting quarterback is, he probably wears No. 1 with the last name that rhymes with Ming. That’s the best answer I could give you.

“We’re not trying to name any starters for anything right now. We don’t want anyone to feel like they’ve accomplished anything. We want a really good competition and I want that to go all the way through training camp. The last thing we need, especially with as much experience that we have, is guys to be complacent from what they’ve done so far.”