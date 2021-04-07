No. 20 Miami baseball easily handles business against FIU, extends winning streak to six

Last week it was raining runs for the Miami Hurricanes at FIU.

Wednesday it was more of an intermittent drizzle at Miami — until a four-run seventh inning proved ample insurance for the Canes’ sixth consecutive victory, this one 8-3 over the Panthers.

One week after Miami’s 21-1 blowout of FIU, the No. 20 Hurricanes again dominated, although with not nearly as ridiculous a result.

UM (17-8, 10-7 ACC) scattered six hits, including a pair of two-run homers in the seventh — the first by freshman shortstop Dominic Pitelli for his first collegiate home run; and the next by freshman Yohandy Morales.

FIU (12-15, 4-4 C-USA) opened the scoring in the top of the fourth on a 2-run blast off Alex McFarlane to left field, driving home Adrian Figueroa (single).

The Canes pieced together three runs in a bit of a strange bottom of the fourth, using one hit-and-run single by Anthony Vilar, two balks (one apiece by two pitchers), a walk and hit-by-pitch to take the lead.

Right fielder Gabe Rivera’s perfect throw to catcher Carlos Perez nailed FIU’s Seth Cannady at home plate to preserve UM’s lead in the fifth. The Rivera-Perez duo came right back to combine for Miami’s fourth run, with Rivera’s single followed by Rivera’s RBI-double.

FIU freshman Dante Girardi hit his first career homer to left field to cut UM’s lead to 8-3 in the seventh.

McFarlane gave up two runs on two hits for his first victory.

Jermaine Vanheyningen (0-2) allowed three runs on one hit, a walk, balk and hit batter.

This story will be updated.