UM basketball team may land Georgia transfer Toumani Camara, who has South Florida ties

University of Georgia starting forward Toumani Camara is transferring and might land at the University of Miami.

A source confirmed to the Herald that Camara, who entered the transfer portal, is in talks with Hurricanes coaches. He would be a big get for UM, which is losing Chris Lykes, Elijah Olaniyi, Earl Timberlake and Nysier Brooks to the transfer portal. More than 1,100 players have entered the portal in the past month, which means massive turnover all over the nation.

Camara is one of four players from the Bulldogs team to transfer. He is from Brussels, Belgium, but has South Florida ties. He attended Chaminade-Madonna College Prep School in Hollywood. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, his U.S. guardian and girlfriend live in South Florida.

Camara, a 6-foot-8, 220-pound sophomore, started 25 games and averaged 12.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks a game for the Bulldogs last year. He was the Bulldogs’ leading rebounder.