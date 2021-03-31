‘Boy, he can hit!’ Rising Miami lineman Jalen Rivers is large, smart and quite a load 

Miami Hurricanes defensive tackle Jared Harrison-Hunte has had his share of hefty competition.

And former blue-chip recruit Jalen Rivers, now transitioning from tackle to guard in his second year with the Canes, has turned out to be among the most daunting.

”That’s a big boy. He’s hard to move,’’ the 6-4, 285-pound Harrison-Hunte said recently about Rivers, an intelligent, highly sought-after prep player who chose the Hurricanes over the Florida Gators, Alabama, Georgia and Florida State. “He has great feet for a big guy. Very smart, plays hard. Boy, he can hit! He hits hard.

“I like going against him. It makes me better every day.’‘

Rivers politely returned the compliment after UM’s ninth spring session Wednesday: “I take pride in that and I want to thank him as well because he makes me better, too. He makes me want to hit even harder as well.

“He hits hard, too.’’

Rivers, 6-5 and 325 pounds, said he came to UM from Jacksonville Oakleaf High at 340 pounds, but the “plan is to get to 315.’’

“Some guys come in thinking they might not have to remake [their body],’’ Rivers said. “I thought, ‘I’ll have to lose 5 to 10 pounds.’ But they said, ‘We need to get you down more.’’’

All-around star

Rivers was a consensus four-star prospect out of Oakleaf, where he was ranked the nation’s 15th-best offensive tackle in the 247Sports.com composite and also competed in basketball, weightlifting and track and field — a state champion in the shot put.

He also has quite a mind, ending up ranked among the top 30 students in his 2020 senior class of about 600 seniors at Oakleaf. He has switched his major from computer science to marketing, and said his favorite class now is behavioral management.

“You see a progression with him every single week,’’ offensive line coach Garin Justice said of Rivers last season, when he saw limited action in seven games as he was being groomed to one day be a starter. “The thing we always say with Jalen is whenever he does enter the lineup you may not see him leave until the day he decides to leave the University of Miami, because that’s how strongly we feel about him.

“When we started the year he was probably our 10th or 11th guy and it seems like each week he’s picking someone off.’’

Competing with Clark

For now, Rivers is alternating reps with expected starter Jakai Clark. The entire starting offensive line is returning this season, with other expected starters Zion Nelson at left tackle, Corey Gaynor at center, Navaughn Donaldson at right guard and DJ Scaife, who played right guard last season, competing at right tackle with last year’s starter Jarrid Williams.

“With everybody back, it’s a more veteran squad,’’ Rivers said. “I’m a young guy, and they helped me last season. Even with us not having a spring last semester, or last year with coronavirus hitting us pretty hard... we had a great season. They give great advice.’’

The Canes did improve significantly, finishing 32nd nationally in total offense in 2020, with 439.8 yards a game — 277.3 passing (29th best nationally) and 162.5 rushing (67th best). They averaged 6.02 yards per play. Nonetheless they have a long way to go, having allowed 30 sacks — 116th nationally but still far better than the 51 sacks they gave up in 2019.

Rivers said he hasn’t played guard “since park ball.’’ His huge frame made him a natural tackle in middle school and high school.

‘Insanely gifted’

“He’s an insanely gifted athlete,’’ Oakleaf High coach Frank Garis told the Miami Herald before Rivers’ senior season. “He’s just in a large package.’’

Said Rivers: “Coming into college I didn’t have any expectations. I came in hoping I was gonna be a left tackle, but I knew to make a huge impact quick, and right away I’d have to be ready for any position.

“I’m liking it just as I like tackle. “Playing tackle you’re more by yourself and you have all that space. Guard, you’re [combining] with the tackle, the center, and you have all this help. You’re blocking heavier guys also, whereas at tackle you’re blocking fast, quick guys.”

Rivers was asked which defensive tackle has challenged him the most this spring.

“All of them,’’ he said. “They all have different things that make me better, and things that separate them. Jared Harrison-Hunte, he’s quick off the ball [with] great hands, same as Elijah Roberts. Jordan Miller, that’s another one, and Jon Ford, they’re heavier guys and they’re pretty hard to move.”

Rivers said he has made “huge jumps” in his weightlifting, and made sure he gave props to his supporting cast.

“I’ve improved very well,’’ he said. “I give thanks for Coach Justice and the support of my teammates and my parents and my friends.’’