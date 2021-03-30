The X-Man cometh: Young UM slot receiver excels, says Van Dyke and Garcia ‘really good’

University of Miami slot receiver Xavier Restrepo, aptly nicknamed the “X-Man,’’ began his second spring season in 2021 the same way he did in 2020 — with a lights-out performance Saturday in the first scrimmage.

Listed as 5-10 and 196 pounds, the former Deerfield Beach High Buck had an eyebrow-raising nine catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns last weekend.

“Restrepo gave me problems sometimes in certain pass concepts,’’ safety Gurvan Hall said of 2020, adding “He really opened my eyes this whole spring.’’

In last year’s first scrimmage, when offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee’s spread offense was unveiled to the players in their initial game-type situation, Restrepo scored on a 70-yard reverse and “had another big explosive play down the field,’’ UM coach Manny Diaz said back then.

“He’s willing himself into becoming a guy, and he has such great competitive spirit,’’ Diaz said Saturday. “Those are not easy yards. He made tough catches and run-after-catches and breaking tackles.’’

Restrepo said Tuesday that last year “was just a learning year,” as he played in seven games and had one catch for 12 yards. Having star senior wideout Mike Harley as a role model has been integral in his development, he noted. He also praised redshirt freshman quarterback Tyler Van Dyke and freshman Jake Garcia

“I actually room with Tyler, and he has an amazing arm,’’ Restrepo said. “I can say the same about Jake. They’re both students of the game, and they know what’s coming preplay and they’re just really good. They put the ball right in the air where it needs to be.’’

Restrepo acknowledged that despite star quarterback D’Eriq King being pegged as the man when he returns from rehabilitating his right knee after reconstructive surgery for a torn ACL, the excellent scrimmage backups Tyler Van Dyke (10 of 15 for 114 yards and a touchdown) and Jake Garcia (15 of 19 for 188 yards and a touchdown) had Saturday “for sure’’ has given the receivers “a lot of confidence.’’

“...We already have a chemistry with D’Eriq,’’ Restrepo said. “Getting those chemistries with the other quarterbacks as well just makes us a stronger unit in total.’’

Restrepo, who also is working on punt returns, had some lapses in judgment in being overly eager to return some punts last season.

“As a whole we just need to get better at catching the ball,’’ he said, “knowing that our athletic abilities are going to take over as soon as we catch [it]. That’s exactly what we’re working on at Greentree every single day.”

Punt, kickoff returns





UM special teams coordinator Jonathan Patke said the Canes “are trying to find that guy at punt returner especially with the issues we had with that last year. [Georgia transfer] Tyriq [Stevenson] has been back there, Restrepo, [Oklahoma transfer Charleston] Rambo, [Mike] Harley. We’re trying to get every guy as many opportunities to catch a live punt in practice and catch it out of the jugs prepractice, post practice, whenever we gotta catch balls.

“I like Tyriq back there now. He’s smooth, he’s natural, he did it in the past. And Restrepo is a natural punt returner as well. I like those two guys, but it’s a constant battle. We’re constantly rolling. Coach [Travaris] Robinson is doing a great job really detailing it out with those guys, not letting them relax at all, constantly back there with them coaching them how to catch punts.

“On kickoff returns, we’re looking for an electric guy back there. ... I like Tyriq back there. I like Harley, he has a natural feel of returning and finding the space. Restrepo, Jaylan Knighton, Don Chaney... “I always say kickoff return is more of an offensive play reading the play, so backs are usually good in that situation.

“Everything is filmed.’’ Patke said, adding that a decision will be made after spring.

Avantae Williams

Hall gave his impression of fellow safety Avantae Williams, who was out his freshman season last year with an undisclosed health issue but is back excelling in spring, including nabbing an interception in the scrimmage. “What is it about him that makes him a good safety?” Hall was asked.

“It’s really just him,’’ Hall said. “For a guy that’s been out, y’all just not getting to see him. I’ve been watching him since he was in high school. I didn’t really much know much about him. He’s an animal. That’s the only thing I can say. He’s animal. So, you might be hearing his name a little bit more often.’’

COVID hits

Defensive tackle Jordan Miller, a fourth-year redshirt sophomore from Jacksonville’s Sandalwood High, spoke Tuesday about this spring and his struggle with the coronavirus earlier this year. Miller played in all 11 games last season, with two starts. He finished with 11 tackles, including a tackle for loss and contributing on a sack. He obviously wants more this year.

“COVID kind of messed me up,’’ Miller said. “I gained like 10 or so pounds and came back 336. Today I’m 316. My main focus was to be faster, quicker and develop more moves instead of just bull rushes.’’

He said Nesta Silvera being out this spring (surgery) has put him mostly with the first team. “I like it a lot,’’ he said.

Targeting lesson

Hall got ejected last season against Florida State for targeting a defenseless receiver, and said all the UM defensive backs are working on eliminating those calls for the coming season. “We work on it. That was my first time getting a targeting [call]. It was eye opening.

I was like, ‘Dang, now I gotta really get a little lower. Maybe I gotta explode more through my hips. I ain’t gotta try to go for the kill shot every time. I just get him on the ground now.’’