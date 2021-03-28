UM’s Chris Lykes decides to join 935 players in transfer portal rather than turn pro

After telling coaches he was planning to turn pro, Miami Hurricanes guard Chris Lykes had a change of heart and now says he is entering the transfer portal.

UM coach Jim Larranaga told the media on Thursday that Lykes, who is scheduled to graduate in May, was planning to turn pro rather than accept the extra year of eligibility the NCAA is granting all athletes due to the pandemic. He said Lykes told him he had accomplished all he wanted from college and was looking forward to making money at the sport.

Lykes, a preseason All-ACC selection before the 2020-21 season, was limited to two games because of an ankle injury. He announced on InstaGram Saturday night that he will enter the transfer portal, joining more than 930 basketball players who had entered their names as of Saturday, according to @VerbalCommits.

The NCAA is not requiring transfers to sit out a year, which opened the floodgates. Seventy-four schools have at least five of their players on the transfer list.

“It was a tough year for me mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually,” Lykes wrote. “After talking with my family and a few trustworthy people, the best decision for me is to return to college for another year and prove myself again. ... I will be entering the transfer portal hoping for a fresh start.”