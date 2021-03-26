Four-star quarterback Jacurri Brown commits to Miami over Texas A&M, Auburn and more

The Miami Hurricanes have found their quarterback for the Class of 2022 and he’s one of the most dynamic prospects in the country — and an exhilarating fit in Rhett Lashlee’s offense.

Jacurri Brown, a four-star quarterback from Georgia, orally committed to Miami on Friday, picking the Hurricanes from a top five filled with traditional Southeastern Conference powers.

Brown announced his commitment on CBS Sports HQ.

“When I do get there, I’ll be the only dual threat there, looking to come in and kind of win over a team,” Brown said. “Get ready to bring back that Miami swagger back down in South Florida. You’re going to get a really good competitor, a leader, a guy that doesn’t like losing and dominating the state of Florida, dominating the conference and hopefully win a natty, and, for me, just win a Heisman.”

Brown became a top target for Miami in the last year, after putting together two strong seasons at Lowndes in Valdosta, Georgia. As a sophomore in 2019, Brown ran for more than 1,500 yards, threw for more than 1,300 and accounted for 30 total touchdowns. As a junior in 2020, he went 88 of 184 for 1,537 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and added 1,101 yards and 16 touchdowns on 189 carries. He led the Vikings to the state title game in 2019 and the state semifinals in 2020.

The Hurricanes offered him after his sophomore season and started to prioritize him earlier this year.

Miami ultimately beat out the Texas A&M Aggies, Auburn Tigers and Arizona State Sun Devils to land the 6-foot-4, 205-pound junior.

Brown, who’s the No. 5 dual-threat quarterback in the 247Sports.com composite rankings for the 2022 recruiting class and a top-200 overall prospect, has visited Coral Gables multiple times throughout the recruiting process, even though an ongoing dead period has lasted more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He first came to South Florida in 2019 after his freshman season and competed at a camp inside the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility. Although Brown didn’t land an offer then, the visit placed him onto the Hurricanes’ radar and affirmed his interest in Miami as he developed into a blue-chip prospect.

Last week, he made his second trip to campus, taking a self-guided tour ahead of his commitment.

Brown is only the second player in the Hurricanes’ 2021 class, joining four-star Tampa Carollwood Day defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland. Jamaal Johnson, a three-star defensive end from Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna, decommitted from Miami on March 10, leaving the Hurricanes with only one player in the class.

Brown’s commitment is an important starting point, though. The top eight quarterbacks in the 2022 recruiting cycle have all already committed and now nine of the top 12 have, too. While Brown still has room to grow as a passer, his rushing ability could make him a logical successor to quarterback D’Eriq King and makes him the sort of exciting player other recruits want to play with.

With King heading into his final season of eligibility, Brown will join an open competition once he gets to Miami in 2022.

“I’ve coached several guys that have been successful and they’ve got what you’d call ‘it,’” Lowndes coach Jamey DuBose said Tuesday. “You can’t describe it. I think Jacurri has that. I think he has the respect of a lot of people.”