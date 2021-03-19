Podcast: Van Dyke’s first impression and 9 more takeaways from UM’s first week of spring

The first week of spring practices is in the books for the Miami Hurricanes, and we’re starting to craft a picture of what’s going on behind closed doors in Coral Gables.

Tyler Van Dyke is making an impression on everyone as the top quarterback in camp. Miami’s veteran roster is giving this group of Hurricanes a clear identity. Some young standouts appear to be emerging as stars in the first days of practice.

On a new episode of the Eye on the U podcast, David Wilson and Susan Miller Degnan, the Miami Herald’s Hurricanes beat writer, run through 10 takeawasy from the first week of practice in 2021.

The discussion ranges from the early impressions of Van Dyke and fellow quarterback Jake Garcia to D’Eriq King, the quarterback who won’t be out there at all in these next two months.

The caveat to everything is the still prevalent concerns about COVID-19 and how those are affecting our window into the spring season. Like everyone else, we won’t get to actually see Miami until the spring game next month at Hard Rock Stadium. Until then, we’re relying on what sources tell us and what players say after practice each day.

It’s still enough for us to glean some deeper insights, though. Jalen Rivers is in the mix at left guard, fellow offensive lineman Zion Nelson revealed Thursday, and wide receiver Keyshawn Smith’s presence in a post-practice media session Thursday is telling all by itself.

For the next month, the Hurricanes will keep practicing away from the eyes of most onlookers until they head to Miami Gardens for an intrasquad scrimmage in April. Until then, we’ll pick at all the morsels of information to get a sense of how the Hurricanes are preparing for the Alabama Crimson Tide in September.

Follow along on the journey with the Eye on the U podcast and be sure to subscribe, rate and review, so we can provide the best insight possible throughout this unusual spring.