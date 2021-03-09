Energized Hurricanes beat Pitt 79-73, advance to second round in ACC tournament

University of Miami center Nysier Brooks said “crazy things can happen in March,” and his predictions proved correct. The 13th-seeded Hurricanes, written off by most experts heading into the ACC tournament, played one of their best games of the season and knocked off No. 12 seed Pitt 79-73 on Tuesday afternoon in Greensboro, North Carolina.

They advance to the second round Wednesday, when they will face fifth-seeded Clemson at 2:30 p.m.

The Canes, who have played with a decimated roster all season, had only seven players available against Pitt, and all five starters scored in double figures.

All-ACC third-team guard Isaiah Wong led UM with 20 points. Anthony Walker, Kam McGusty and Elijah Olaniyi had 14 points apiece. Brooks chipped in 12.

“Our energy is a lot higher from the win over Boston College on Senior Night, and coming into this game, we just had a lot more enthusiasm,” Brooks said. “We were more alive. This win can definitely help us for [Wednesday].”

Brooks said all the injuries and struggles this season have tested the team’s resolve.

“Life is full of adversity, and that’s when the person you really are and the team you really are shows. It’s easy to be negative, give up and quit. But it’s hard to just keep pushing through, fighting and believing in the guys around you, and see the sun’s going to shine another day.”

Coach Jim Larranaga, who is a big believer in stats, was delighted with Tuesday’s box score. Miami went 22 of 28 from the free-throw line, had 17 assists to six turnovers, led in points off turnovers 22-6 and in points in the paint 38-28.

“After the Boston College win I could see the energy in our team and the excitement of just getting a win,” Larranaga said. “You try to keep your players upbeat. Our players almost felt like it didn’t matter what we did, we came out on the short end. The got so deflated…you have live constantly in the present, and players have to bring energy and enthusiasm to make it work. We scored 80 against Boston College and 79 today, we hadn’t seen even 75 in a month.”

The coach praised sophomore forward Walker, who held Pitt’s All-ACC first team player Justin Champagnie to 11 points in 5-of-20 shooting, including 1 of 8 from beyond the arc.

“Winning that Boston College game gave us a lot of momentum, so going into this tournament, we think it’s a new season,” said Walker. “Right now we’re 1-0, so we’re going to keep going, keep this energy as high as we can keep it and keep rolling.”

Pitt was led by freshman Femi Odukale, who scored a career-high 28 points, and Nike Sibande, who had 24.

“We can’t start celebrating yet, it’s a long week,” Brooks said. “We’re trying to be here on Friday and Saturday. That’s when we might have something to cheer about. Until then, we need to stay humble and poised and win the next one. It’s a one-game season from here on out.”