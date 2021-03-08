Surprise! Miami makes late addition to 2021 recruiting class with four-star running back

The Miami Hurricanes have made a late addition to their Class of 2021.

Cody Brown, a four-star running back from Georgia, orally committed to Miami on Monday, more than a month after National Signing Day and almost three weeks after the Tennessee Volunteers released him from his national letter of intent.

Brown made his commitment on Twitter after teasing an announcement earlier in the day.

The Hurricanes began pursuing Brown shortly after he decommitted from Tennessee last month. Brown initially signed with the Volunteers last year before eventually parting ways with the team following a coaching change in Knoxville, Tennessee, earlier this year and reopening his recruitment.

Miami is out of spots in its 2021 recruiting class, but can count Brown forward to its Class of 2022 if he waits to formally sign with the Hurricanes until later this year.

Brown becomes the second tailback in Miami’s 2021 class, joining four-star Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna running back Thad Franklin, who signed with the Hurricanes last year. A top-250 prospect in the 247Sports.com composite rankings, Brown ran for 1,527 yards and 12 touchdowns on 212 carries as a senior at Parkview in Lilburn, Georgia. The senior added eight catches for 39 yards and went 1 of 1 for 35 yards as a passer.

Brown adds another young, talented running back to an already impressive group for Miami. Freshman running backs Donald Chaney Jr. and Jaylan Knighton both impressed in 2020, and Franklin has been one of South Florida’s best high school players the last two season. Junior running back Cam’Ron Harris — the lone upperclassman to play significant snaps at the position last year — is entrenched as the starter after a strong performance in the 2020 Cheez-It Bowl.

So far, Miami only has two players committed to its 2022 class: four-star Tampa Carrollwood Day defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland and three-star Chaminade-Madonna defensive end Jamaal Johnson. Four-star quarterback Kaden Martin also committed to the Hurricanes’ baseball program Wednesday with the hope he can be a two-sport athlete in Coral Gables.