Miami Hurricanes aim to end losing streak in Friday home finale vs. Boston College

They have lost six games in a row, 10 of the past 11 and their disappointing senior season is winding down as the Miami Hurricanes play their final home game Friday night against Boston College (6 p.m., ACC Network).

Despite the struggles, the eight seniors being honored before the game have developed a special bond and maintained a positive attitude.

Three of them — Chris Lykes, Rodney Miller, and Sam Waardenburg — have been injured and watched from the bench virtually the entire season. Lykes sprained an ankle in the second game that still hasn’t completely healed, Miller hurt his back the fourth game and Waardenburg broke his foot in preseason. The other five are determined to finish strong despite a depleted roster of six scholarship players and senior walk-on Willie Herenton, who said he is eager to go out and “make more memories together” on Friday.

“This last game definitely still has meaning to it,” senior guard Elijah Olaniyi said. “It’s Senior Night. Winning the game is of upmost importance because it sets who we play in the ACC tournament. It’s March. A new season. The regular season didn’t go how we expected, but if we string a couple wins together and feel great about ourselves, even surprise some people.”

Boston College (4-13, 2-9 ACC) beat UM 84-62 when they last played Jan. 12. The Canes allowed 18 three-pointers, the most they have conceded in ACC play.

“For both teams this is a very big game,” UM coach Jim Larranaga said. “We’ve lost too many in a row. We don’t want to end the regular season on a losing note. Boston College has gone through a coaching change, injuries, some COVID pauses. We both want to go into the ACC tournament on a positive note. They crushed us up there, so I’m sure they are very confident they can do it again. Our guys are disappointed in how we played up there and hopefully want to bounce back and even the score.”