Podcast: Remembering Orange Bowl’s Larry Wahl. And Part 1 of our spring football preview

Larry Wahl, longtime spokesman for the Orange Bowl Committee, Miami Hurricanes, New York Yankees and more, is shown holding his two grandsons.

It’s almost time for spring practice in Coral Gables, but first South Florida had to deal with some sad news this week in the world of the Miami Hurricanes.

Larry Wahl, the longtime spokesperson for the Orange Bowl and a former sports information director for Miami, died Wednesday at 67 and his passing sent shockwaves throughout the college football community.

On the latest episode of the Eye on the U podcast, David Wilson and Susan Miller Degnan, the Hurricanes beat writer for the Miami Herald, begin by reflecting on Wahl’s legacy and why his death resonated with so many people across the sports world. Camron Ghorbi, the assistant athletic director for communications and a former co-worker of Wahl’s, also joins the show to share what Wahl meant to him and his industry.

In the second half of the episode, it’s part one of a two-part spring preview. This week, we focus on the offense, which suddenly is the side of the ball with far fewer question marks for the Hurricanes, even with quarterback D’Eriq King out because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

King’s injury means a different sort of spotlight for the offense and the biggest question we’re hoping to see answered involves the long-term future of the program. Which freshman quarterback is up next after King: Jake Garcia or Tyler Van Dyke?

We also hit on the wide receiver competition, the potential ceiling for rising-star tackle Zion Nelson and the offensive line, tight end Will Mallory’s star potential and possible breakout freshmen other than Garcia.

With a little more than a week until spring practices begin, it’s time to settle back into a football mindset and we’ll be back next week with the second half of our preview, looking at the defense and all the uncertainties on the other side of the ball.