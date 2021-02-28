Miami baseball battles, but ultimately collapses to lose first ACC series at The Light

No. 1? No. 3? No. 6? Take your pick. Miami Hurricanes baseball owns all three national rankings, depending on the poll.

But this fact won’t be debated: the Canes (3-3, 1-2) dropped their first home series of the season to Virginia Tech on Sunday, and their rankings will also plummet come Monday.

The Hokies (5-1, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) scored seven runs in the sixth-through-eighth innings to take the lead and eventual 9-6 victory.

UM’s Adrian Del Castillo singled in the bottom of the ninth before pinch-hitter Adam Frank hit into a double play. Adrian’s older brother Christian then gave the Canes hope with an infield single to third base But the game ended when Raymond Gil grounded out to third.

The game went back and forth until the Hokies’ late rallies. UM took a 2-0 lead in the first on Yohandy Morales’ first collegiate home run after Anthony Vilar singled. The Hokies then scored a run apiece in the second and third and the Canes answered with a two-out, two-run rally in the fifth to make it 4-2 UM.

Each team scored a pair of runs in the sixth for a 6-4 Canes lead, but the Hokies faced three UM relievers — JP Gates, Ben Wanger and Jordan Dubberly — for three runs in the seventh to go ahead 7-6. Virginia Tech made it 9-6 in the top of the eighth after Jack Hurley was hit by a pitch and Dubberly gave up a home run to right by Jack Hurley.

Wanger, who allowed one earned run on two hits and a walk in a third of an inning, took the loss.

Each team had 11 hits, and the Canes left 10 stranded.

This story will be updated.