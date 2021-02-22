Miami Hurricanes football announces newest defensive coaching hire to complete staff

The Miami Hurricanes officially announced late Monday afternoon the latest hire to the football staff that should complete the coaching lineup for now: outside linebackers coach Ishmael Aristide.

Aristide, a Miami native, comes to UM from Texas A&M, where he served as a defensive analyst.

Jonathan Patke, who formerly coached strikers, will retain his role as special teams coordinator and add inside linebackers to his responsibilities.

“We’re excited to welcome Ishmael to the Hurricanes program,’’ UM coach Manny Diaz said. “He is a sharp defensive mind and relentless recruiter who will be a great addition to our coaching staff.’’

The Canes had to add the hire after then-new UM linebackers coach Travis Williams left Miami to take the defensive coordinator job with UCF -- less than a week after he joined UM’s staff.

Diaz announced recently that he will serve as the new Miami defensive coordinator.

Aristide played for Purdue and in 2011 played in 11 games as a reserve safety and on special teams and was an Academic All-Big Ten. He played as a wide receiver in 2012, when UM said his career ended with an injury. His father, Wallace Aristide, is the principal at Miami Northwestern High.

Aristide graduated from Maynard Evans High in Orlando and earned his Purdue bachelor’s degree in 2013 in technology leadership and innovation.

The younger Aristide recruited the South Florida area for Texas A&M.

Before he arrived at Texas A&M, Aristide spent two seasons (2017-18) at Ole Miss, first as a player personnel analyst and then as a senior player personnel analyst. He also spent 2016 as a defensive graduate assistant at Auburn.

Before he joined the Auburn coaching staff, Aristide worked for Deloitte Consulting in Atlanta (2013-16).