Confirmed: Texas A&M analyst with ‘deep South Fla recruiting roots’ to be new UM OLB coach

Ishmael Aristide

After then-new Miami Hurricanes linebackers coach Travis Williams left the Canes this past week to take a job with UCF, the Miami Hurricanes have found a replacement to complete the staff.

The Miami Herald has confirmed that Texas A&M defensive analyst Ishmael Aristide is expected to be named the Hurricanes’ new outside linebackers coach, with UM strikers coach Jonathan Patke assuming the role of inside linebackers coach (as well as retaining his special teams coordinator responsbility).

Pete Thamel of Yahoo first reported the news of Aristide working out a deal with UM. Bruce Feldman of the Athletic reported UM’s new coaching lineup for linebackers.

Aristide played for Purdue and in 2011 played in 11 games as a reserve safety and on special teams and was an Academic All-Big Ten. According to Feldman, his father, Wallace Aristide, is the principal at Miami Northwestern. The younger Aristide is known for recruiting South Florida athletes and has “deep’’ recruiting “roots” here, Thamel said.