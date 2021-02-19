UM coach Jim Larranaga: point guard Chris Lykes ‘unlikely’ to play rest of the season

University of Miami point guard Chris Lykes, who has missed the past 17 games with a left ankle injury, is “unlikely” to play the remainder of the season, coach Jim Larranaga announced on a Friday teleconference.

Lykes, a preseason All-ACC selection, returned to full practice in recent weeks, and it appeared he would rejoin the lineup, but each time he is set to return, he suffers a setback. Larranaga confirmed Lykes will not play in Saturday’s noon home game against Georgia Tech, and said he probably won’t be back this season.

Asked about Lykes’ future with the team, Larranaga said: “I talk to Chris Lykes regularly. In recent conversations we’ve talked about him resting the remainder of the year. We’ve also talked about what his options are for the future. The three possibilities every player will have are turn pro, remain at the school you’re at because the NCAA has made it clear everyone gets a pass on this year, or because the transfer portal has made it very, very easy for players to transfer, there will be a major market for transfers.”

Lykes did not practice all week, said Larranaga, who had been optimistic that his starting point guard would return the past few weeks.

“Every time he practices, the ankle area is aggravated, and he doesn’t feel like he can be himself,” the coach said. “He’s in a little bit of pain. If every time you change direction it hurts, then you can’t really go. Because his game is speed, quickness, change directions he can’t play like Chris Lykes. So, he hasn’t practiced this week and it’s unlikely he’ll play this year again. But I wouldn’t say it’s impossible. Once the pain goes away, he’s going to want to get back out there.”

Lykes last played on Dec. 4, when he twisted his ankle after landing on a Stetson player’s foot. At the time, he was averaging 15.5 points per game.

“The ankle is obviously not healed the way we had hoped or expected, and it continues to be an ongoing saga,” Larranaga said.

Center Nysier Brooks said Lykes remains in “a positive mood” despite the season-long injury.

“It’s been hard having him on the bench all year,” Brooks said. “It’s something we had to deal with. Chris is a very wonderful player, fun to play with, energetic, we’re missing that on the floor. That was a big chunk of our team, our starting lineup, and our chemistry.”

The Hurricanes (7-12, 3-11 ACC) have won just one of their past seven games. They have five games remaining in the regular season. The ACC tournament is March 9-13 in Greensboro, North Carolina.