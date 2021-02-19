Podcast: What’s your favorite moment from the Travis Williams era with the Hurricanes?

What’s everyone’s favorite moment from the Travis Williams era with the Miami Hurricanes? There are so many to choose from.

The introductory news conference was good. The picture he tweeted out in front of the turnover chains was nice, too. It was pretty smart for him to reach out to some four-star linebackers in Miami while he was with the Hurricanes.

With all those glowing memories, it can be hard to let go, but the Hurricanes have to now as the former inside linebackers coach is taking over as the UCF Knights’ defensive coordinator after less than three weeks in Coral Gables. On a new episode of the Eye on the U podcast, David Wilson and Susan Miller Degnan, the Hurricanes beat writer for the Miami Herald, talk about what Williams’ departure means for the Hurricanes and whom Miami might target as a replacement.

Options are even slimmer now for the Hurricanes than they were when former inside linebackers coach Blake Baker left to take the same job with the LSU Tigers last month, but there are some intriguing names available, starting with Randy Shannon. The Miami native spent almost 20 years coaching in South Florida with the Hurricanes and Miami Dolphins, including a stint as the Hurricanes’ coach from 2007 to 2010 and now he appears to be on the market after new UCF coach Gus Malzahn hired Williams. Shannon spent the past three seasons as the Knights’ defensive coordinator, and is a veteran name coach Manny Diaz and the Hurricanes should consider for their new vacancy.

Other names we discuss include Mississippi State Bulldogs senior defensive analyst Jamar Chaney, former Auburn Tigers defensive coordinator Kevin Steele and former Seattle Seahawks linebackers coach Micheal Barrow, who, like Shannon, played and coached for the Hurricanes.

After a long chat about the new football opening, we wrap up by quickly talking some baseball because the No. 21 Hurricanes open the season Friday against the No. 1 Florida Gators in Gainesville. We have lofty expectations once again for the Hurricanes and it hinges on one of the best lineups in the country, plus an intriguing freshman class.