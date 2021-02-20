Miami Hurricanes rally late again, but this time stun Florida Gators in 13 innings

The Miami Hurricanes once again found life in the ninth inning Saturday — then made it count for good in the 13th.

The Canes rallied for three runs in the ninth before scoring another two in the 13th on an RBI-single by Raymond Gil and Florida infield error to help Miami defeat the No. 1 Gators 10-9 at Florida Ballpark in Gainesville.

UM also rallied in the ninth inning on Friday in the season opener for these two in-state rivals, but the Gators won 7-5.

The victory snapped a six-game losing streak to UF. The Canes, ranked 11th by Baseball America and 21 by D1Baseball.com, have won only 17 of the past 20 games between the programs.

The final game of the three-game series is at 1 p.m. Sunday.

