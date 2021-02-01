Miami replaces Blake Baker with former Auburn star and assistant to coach linebackers

University of Miami football has filled another defensive coaching position.

On Monday, the Hurricanes announced the hiring of former Auburn star and outgoing Auburn linebackers coach/co-defensive coordinator Travis Williams, 38, as UM’s new inside linebackers coach to replace outgoing inside backers coach/defensive coordinator Blake Baker. Baker left Miami last week to become the linebackers coach at LSU.

Miami did not mention the defensive coordinator title Monday. Baker, who retained his defensive coordinator title before he left UM last week, had been stripped of his game-day defensive play-calling duties by head coach Manny Diaz, who announced that he would be calling defensive plays during 2021. Diaz was UM’s defensive coordinator from 2016 through 2018, before he became coach in 2019.

Williams was not retained on the Auburn coaching staff by new Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin. Williams is a former first-team ALL-SEC linebacker (2004) who has been with Auburn as an assistant since 2014. He started as a defensive analyst and then became linebackers coach in 2016 and had co-defensive coordinator added to his responsibilities in 2019.

Diaz’s recent coaching changes on the defensive side of the ball include hiring former Atlanta Falcons defensive line coach Jeff Simpson as assistant head coach/defensive line coach, promoting former UM assistant recruiting director DeMarcus Van Dyke to cornerbacks coach and hiring former South Carolina defensive backs coach and defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson as UM’s defensive backs coach.

Former UM safeties coach Ephraim Banda recently left the Hurricanes to take the job as defensive coordinator at Utah State.

Former UM star and cornerbacks coach Mike Rumph was recently named the Hurricanes assistant director of recruiting, the job Van Dyke previously had.