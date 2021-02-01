Transfer Olaniyi scores 21 to lead Miami Hurricanes to thrilling 77-75 upset of Duke

University of Miami guard Elijah Olaniyi (4) drives to the basket against Duke forward Matthew Hurt (21) during a NCAA collegiate basketball game at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida, on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2021. dvarela@miamiherald.com

Any other year, a nationally-televised 77-75 home victory over Duke would have rocked the Watsco Center. University of Miami students would have flooded onto the court and swarmed the jubilant Hurricanes players.

Instead, due the pandemic, the stands were empty Monday night for the thrilling game, except a few dozen cardboard fans and a sprinkling of family and friends. Despite the lack of atmosphere and a depleted roster, the Canes played their most inspired game of the season and held on until the final whistle.

The victory was especially sweet for UM because the Canes had a rash of injuries, were mired in a four-game losing streak, and had lost four in a row against Duke, including two last season by a combined 63 points.

Elijah Olaniyi, a transfer from Stony Brook who had been hampered by a sore shoulder, had his biggest game as Hurricane with a team-high 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting and seven rebounds. Anthony Walker and Isaiah Wong added 16 points apiece.

“We know there’s nobody crazy better than us,” said Olaniyi.

He said he and Wong, both from New Jersey, “have that mentality where we don’t back down to anyone.” He transferred to Miami to showcase his skills on a bigger stage.

“I was born to play on the big stage,” he said. “When the lights are on, I’ve got to step up. One win can change the direction of your season.”

UM coach Jim Larranaga said he had a feeling the team would play well because Sunday’s team meeting was the most spirited of the season. He gave the team the day off from practice, and the mood at the film session was happy.

“It was apparent to me there was a lot of team spirit at the meeting, the most there’s been,” Larranaga said. “I liked that, thought that was a good sign. Everybody was in a good mood and smiling, and that’s difficult after a road loss. That is what college basketball should be like, guys clapping for each other. We had that energy.”

There is always something special about having legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and his Blue Devils in the building. Duke’s starting roster boasts four McDonald’s All-Americans and the Canes were determined to prove they belonged on the court despite their recent struggles.

That they did.

Miami led the majority of the first half, and took a 47-46 lead with 12 minutes to go after a pair of three-point baskets by Kam McGusty and Anthony Walker.

In an effort to neutralize Duke’s speed and keep the ball out of the hands of Blue Devils’ star forward Matthew Hurt, Miami started four guards and Walker. Those five players had not practiced together all season.

“It was a gamble, and it certainly paid off,” Larranaga said.

Miami opened with a three-point play by Walker and traded leads with the Blue Devils for the first 10 minutes. The Hurricanes opened up a 23-17 lead on a layup by Olaniyi and they remained ahead by six late in the first half before Duke pulled ahead with a 10-0 run just before halftime.

The Blue Devils (7-6, 5-4 ACC) had been 6-0 when leading at halftime this season, but UM ended that streak.

Miami, which has struggled with long-range shooting much of the season, went 7-of-13 from beyond the arc and attacked the rim aggressively all night. The Canes scored 40 points in the paint. Zone defenses have given the Hurricanes trouble all season, but against Duke, UM players managed to make the extra pass and break through.

Centers Nysier Brooks and Deng Gak made big plays around the rim in the second half, and that proved critical.

Duke had four players in double figures, led by Hurt with 21 and Wendell Moore Jr with 18, D.J. Steward with 14 and Jalen Johnson was 23. Duke shot 27.8 percent from three-point range (5-of-18).

The Hurricanes (7-10, 3-9 ACC) were still shorthanded, with preseason All-ACC point guard Chris Lykes on the bench for the 15th game in a row with a sprained ankle. Freshman guard Earl Timberlake missed his eighth game with a shoulder injury. Center Rodney Miller (knee) and forward Sam Waardenburg (foot) are out for the season.

UM plays No. 16 Virginia Tech at home Saturday.