Mark Light Magic revving up for 2021 Canes baseball — despite pandemic-related changes

The Mark Light Magic might be a bit less intense this University of Miami baseball season.

But even a pandemic-reduced crowd of, perhaps, 1,000 socially distanced UM fans — and UM fans are known to be quite vocal — could easily bring some oomph to their beloved ballpark, capacity 5,000 and officially named Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.

The Hurricanes began preseason practice Friday at the Light, but before they did, coach Gino DiMare and three of his players spoke to reporters during a Zoom video conference about his highly ranked Canes and the changes they’re encountering because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After having their 2020 season suddenly cut after 16 games last March when they were 12-4 and ranked as high as No. 5 in the nation, the Canes, who begin their 2021 campaign Feb. 19 in Gainesville against the preseason No. 1 Florida Gators, are thrilled to be able to play in front of anybody.

“We’re taking every precaution that we can so everybody can play,’’ said pitcher Daniel Federman, a junior from Pembroke Pines who served as the closer last season but could be the ace this year. “We just got in the locker room a couple weeks ago. We’re not eating in the locker room ... It’s tough getting to know guys, getting guys to get a lot closer, especially with all the new faces, but you gotta do it,’’ Federman said of the obstacles related to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Everybody’s got to do it around the country. We all want to make the sacrifices. We want to play. And you you get [COVID-19] you’ve got to sit out. At the end of the day we’re all staying healthy. It’s a blessing to be here.’’

Said DiMare: “It is different, but I guess the best part is just we’re all together on the field. That’s what we know best. When we get on the field and we play together, that’s when it seems to be the most normal for us.’’

DiMare said his Hurricanes, ranked as high as No. 6 by Collegiate Baseball and No. 11 by Baseball America, has eight of its nine starting hitters back, including catcher Adrian Del Castillo, a third-year sophomore who is one of the top major league prospects; and infielder Alex Toral, who led the Atlantic Coast Conference with 24 home runs in 2019.

“I’m super excited,’’ Del Castillo said. “I haven’t played an actual game in a year almost. I know they cut six games but I ain’t worried about that. Thank God we’re playing in these crazy times. Just go out there and have fun.’’

This season, DiMare said UM players will have to be tested for the coronavirus at least once a week, sometimes more, and within three days of a game. Dugouts will be limited to no more than 20 people, “so some of our players are going to be sitting in the chairbacks next to the dugout,’’ the coach said, adding that “some are going to be sitting down the foul line out of play near the bullpen because we can’t fit everybody in the dugout and socially distance properly.

“We all wear gaiters. When they’re playing, they do not have to wear the gaiter. When we’re coaches in the dugout, whenever you’re close, we have to put on the masks. We have to wear them during the games. There are a lot of guidelines.

“...We’ve separated our locker room and half the guys are downstairs, and we opened up the team meeting room upstairs and made that a locker room for now.’’

The exact stadium capacity because of COVID hasn’t been officially set, but DiMare expects it to be the 20-percent formula that football used, or maybe a bit less.

Bottom line: The four-time national champion Hurricanes program is back on the field and looking to return to Omaha, Nebraska for the College World Series.

“It’s very nice to be back,’’ DiMare said.