UM basketball team parts ways with freshman Matt Cross. Here is what we know

The University of Miami men’s basketball team, already struggling with injuries and a depleted roster, on Thursday announced that freshman forward Matt Cross “will no longer be with the program, effective immediately.”

No reason was given.

Cross was one of the most promising young players on the team, one of its best three-point shooters and the news came as a big surprise. There was a hint something was wrong when Cross, in uniform, was left on the bench for the Hurricanes’ 81-59 loss to Florida State on Wednesday night. UM had only six scholarship players for the game.

Asked after the loss why Cross didn’t play, Larranaga replied: “Coach’s decision.”

Cross, 6-7, had been the Hurricanes’ biggest surprise early in the season, stepping into the starting lineup in place of injured Sam Waardenburg. Through his first two games, he averaged 27 minutes, 10.5 points on 75 percent shooting, five rebounds, one block, and one steal.

Through 14 games, Cross was averaging 26 minutes, 6.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

“I tend to gravitate to and get along with older coaches more than younger ones,” Matt told reporters on a conference call earlier this season, when asked why he chose UM. “I like Coach L’s values, what he stood for. Between him and Coach Caputo they were very consistent in showing that they really wanted me and respected my game.”

Cross chose UM over Florida, Butler, Iowa, Indiana, South Carolina and Texas A&M.

Larranaga had been impressed with Cross, especially how he adapted to the college game so quickly.

“Matt’s the kind of guy who’s probably not going to get a lot of attention in a scouting report, but he’s so efficient,” Larranaga said. “He rebounds, and he can make a shot. [Against Stetson] Two layups, spun one in off the backboard, hit a baseline jumper, hit a three. He’s a very fundamentally sound offensive player…He was thrust into the starting role when Sam went down and has handled it very well.”

Larranaga has a longtime relationship with Cross’ AAU coach, Leo Papile, of the Boston Amateur Basketball Club (BABC), the prestigious program that produced former Hurricane Bruce Brown, now with the Brooklyn Nets. Papile told UM coaches that Cross was a good match.

Cross played on the St. Mary’s (Mass.achusetts High state championship team as an eighth-grader and led the team to the state title game as a ninth-grader. At Woodstock Academy, as a junior, he was the youngest starter on a team of mostly high school graduates. He also stood out at Brewster Academy, a national powerhouse.

He was a two-way football player through freshman year of high school, starting at tight end and defensive end. He broke his leg and stuck with basketball after that.