Back to basics for ACC as Miami learns 2021 schedule that includes late date at FSU

After the most surreal season imaginable, college football is making another attempt at normalcy, likely with hopes that COVID-19 vaccines will become more prevalent and available to players and coaches.

For the Miami Hurricanes, that means back to their Coastal Division play within the Atlantic Coast Conference, which announced its composite 2021 league schedule on Thursday.

The Hurricanes — 8-3 overall, 7-2 in the ACC and No. 22 in the final 2020 AP rankings — open 2021 with four consecutive nonconference games beginning Sept. 4 against the defending national champion Alabama Crimson Tide (13-0 in ‘20) in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

But when it comes to league play, the ACC game that Hurricanes fans always circle first: the Atlantic Division’s Florida State (3-6 in ‘20), this year on Nov. 13 at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee — one week after Georgia Tech (3-7) on Nov. 6 at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium and one week before UMs final home game Nov. 20 against Virginia Tech (5-6).

The Hurricanes have defeated FSU four consecutive years.

There’s only one UM game not on a Saturday: Thursday, Sept. 30, at home against Virginia (5-5).

The Virginia game is followed by UM’s lone bye date Oct. 9, which precedes what should be a highly anticipated Oct. 16 matchup at North Carolina (8-4), the team that embarrassed the Hurricanes 62-26 in the final regular-season game of 2020. The UNC win elevated the Tar Heels to the Capital One Orange Bowl in which UM would have played (on its own field, no less) had the Canes won.

After the nonconference opener against the Crimson Tide, UM faces previously announced nonconference home games against Appalachian State (9-3) on Sept. 11, Michigan State (2-5) on Sept. 18 and Central Connecticut State (2020 season was canceled because of COVID-19) on Sept. 25.

The other ACC games: Oct. 23 at home against North Carolina State (8-4), Oct. 30 at Pittsburgh (6-5) and for the third year in a row, at Duke (2-9) in the regular-season finale Nov. 27 during Thanksgiving weekend.

Last year, the ACC released its league schedule on Jan. 22, but everything fell apart as the reality of the pandemic sent college football into chaos mode. In late July, the league announced that all teams would play in one division and go to a 10-game conference schedule, with independent Notre Dame included as an ACC member.

This year, Notre Dame football is no longer a member.

“Return to play is contingent upon COVID-19 guidelines,’’ the ACC sent out Thursday in a Twitter graphic.

Miami’s 2021 Schedule

Sept. 4: Alabama (Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta)

Sept. 11: Appalachian State (Hard Rock)

Sept. 18: Michigan State (Hard Rock)

Sept. 25: Central Connecticut State (Hard Rock)

Sept. 30 (Thursday): Virginia (Hard Rock)

Oct. 9: Bye

Oct. 16: At North Carolina

Oct. 23: North Carolina State (Hard Rock)

Oct. 30: At Pittsburgh

Nov. 6: Georgia Tech

Nov. 13: At Florida State

Nov. 20: Virginia Tech (Hard Rock)

Nov. 27: At Duke