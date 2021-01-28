UM defensive coordinator Blake Baker leaves Miami to become LSU linebackers coach

University of Miami defensive coordinator Blake Baker has left the Hurricanes to become the LSU linebackers coach, LSU football confirmed Thursday night on Twitter.

Baker’s pending new coaching job was first reported by Sports Illustrated after FootballScoop.com reported earlier Thursday that Baker was being pursued by LSU.

Baker’s name has been removed from the UM roster.

Hold That Tiger



Blake Baker is Callin’ Baton Rouge and will serve as the Tigers’ linebackers coach. pic.twitter.com/sEJ32fvGG0 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 29, 2021

Baker just completed his second year with the Hurricanes, whose defense regressed in 2020 to the point that UM coach Manny Diaz rearranged the defensive coaching staff so he could take control of calling the defensive plays for 2021.

Diaz made Baker the inside linebackers coach — though he retained his title as defensive coordinator.

Prior to arriving in Coral Gables, Baker spent the previous four seasons as defensive coordinator at Louisiana Tech.

The Hurricanes’ defense in 2020 finished 67th in total defense, 76th in rushing defense and 65th in passing yards allowed, and the UM fan base completely turned on Baker after the Hurricanes had a horrific defensive performance in a 62-26 regular-season finale loss to North Carolina.

Diaz’s coaching changes on the defensive side of the ball include hiring former Atlanta Falcons defensive line coach Jeff Simpson as assistant head coach/defensive line coach, promoting former UM assistant recruiting director DeMarcus Van Dyke to cornerbacks coach, and hiring former South Carolina defensive backs coach and defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson as UM’s new defensive backs coach.

“Well, when we don’t play defense to the standard of what we expect at Miami, it’s not so much just about the playcalling in particular — as if there’s a special secret to that,’’ Diaz, UM’s previous defensive coordinator, told WQAM earlier this month after announcing changes to the defensive staff. “It’s just about accountability, and the accountability goes right to me for us to play great defense at UM. And by putting myself in that role, what we are able to do as a staff is we can put the accountability, then, on the players.

“Now, with the head coach calling the show on defense, there’s nowhere to hide now for our team and just re-establish the standard of the way we do things, the way we do anything on that side of the ball.’’