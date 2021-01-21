They have famous fathers — and offers to play football for the Miami Hurricanes

Famous fathers. Famous brothers. Famous uncles.

University of Miami football players — family members of those who played before them at the U, and sometimes family of those who played at other colleges — have had their share of each over the years .

On Wednesday, three possible future Hurricanes with fathers who played football and went on to achieve fame in their respective careers — Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas Class of 2022 tight end Mason Taylor, St. Thomas Aquinas Class of 2024 offensive tackle William Roberts III and Port St. Lucie Treasure Coast Class of 2022 running back Eden James — said they were offered by UM, though whether those offers materialize into binding scholarships won’t be known for months, even years.

“Truly blessed to receive an offer to The University of Miami,’’ the 6-4, 220-pound Taylor, whose father Jason is the Dolphins all-time sacks leader and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017, posted Wednesday on Twitter. By Thursday, Pittsburgh had extended an offer to go along with those from FIU, Illinois and Syracuse.

“Beyond blessed to receive my first offer from the university of Miami,’’ Roberts, the son of famed rapper Rick Ross, posted Wednesday on Twitter, accompanied by orange-and-green hearts. Roberts, listed as 6-2 and 270 pounds, played as a freshman this past season for St. Thomas Aquinas, which won the Class 7A state championship. After UM, offers from Syracuse and FIU followed. Rick Ross graduated from Miami Carol City and was an offensive lineman at Albany State.

“Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Miami! Love!’’ James, whose dad Edgerrin, was a running back and UM force in the late 1990s and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2020.

James, 5-10 and 180, also has an offer from Howard.

“For me, I’m fine with the pressure [being Edgerrin’s son] has put on me,’’ James told CaneSport. “I played this position all my life... I hope more colleges will be reaching out.’’

UM’s former players with famous Hurricanes relatives include tight end Michael Irvin II, cornerback Ray Lewis III, quarterback Kevin Olsen (brother of tight end Greg Olsen), safety Jeff James Jr. (nephew of Edgerrin James), defensive end Scott Patchan (son of Matt Patchan), quarterback Vincent Testaverde, linebacker Anthony Chickillo (son of Tony and grandson of Nick), safety/quarterback A.J. Highsmith (son of Alonzo), offensive lineman Nick Linder (brother of Brandon) and defensive tackle Pat Bethel.

Current Canes cornerback Al Blades Jr. announced in early December that he had been diagnosed with myocarditis while “going through COVID protocols” and needed to take off at least three months from playing. Blades’ late father Al Sr. was a talented safety in the late 1990s and 2000. Blades’ uncle Bennie won the 1987 Thorpe Award and is in the College Football Hall of Fame. Blades’ other uncle Brian was a UM receiver.