Former UM athlete Raphael Akpejiori finds a third sport to keep him busy

With a still-unwavering penchant for athletic competition, former University of Miami basketball and football player Raphael Akpejiori keeps delaying the complete transition into the professional office environment.

Akpejiori’s mechanical engineering degree from Miami helped land him a position in the school’s Energy Department for Facilities Operations and Management. But the thirst to compete remains ingrained in Akpejiori’s psyche.

As a result, basketball and football are no longer the only sports on Akpejiori’s resume. For the past four years, Akpejiori has embarked on a boxing career.

Akpejiori, 30, will have his ninth professional fight Saturday night at the Regional Park Amphitheater in Miramar. Unbeaten in his first eight bouts with all wins ending by knockout, Akpejiori will face Joshua Tuani (2-2, 1 KO) in a scheduled six-round heavyweight match.

“I wouldn’t say it was a dream of mine coming up,” Akpejiori said of his venture into boxing. “It’s just a part of my athletic training. I’ve always been an athlete my whole life, and this was my second time switching sports. So it wasn’t a great awakening on my part.

“It was just me transitioning into something I’m having fun while doing it. Boxing seems to be that sport that would do it for me.”

At 6-8, Akpejiori was recruited by former Miami basketball coach Frank Haith in 2010. After Haith left to coach the University of Missouri after his freshman season, Akpejiori played the final three seasons for Jim Larranaga. A forward, Akpejiori averaged seven points per game during his Hurricanes career, including 10.8 as a senior.

Akpejiori followed the trail set by former Miami basketball players Jimmy Graham and Erik Swoope, who became tight ends on the Hurricanes football team for a graduate season after their basketball eligibilities expired. Akpejiori’s one season of football was sufficiently successful that it earned him a spot on the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad in 2015.

While he began his job at the University of Miami, Akpejiori befriended student Courtney Jackson, who was starting his boxing career. The friendship with Jackson helped guide Akpejiori to the gym.

“Boxing started for me as a workout,” Akpejiori said. “I always had the fantasy of doing it but never really thought that I would get to this level. After the first two weeks of taking boxing classes, I said ‘you know what? Let me go for it.’”

Akpejiori won 13 of 14 amateur bouts before turning professional in 2018. Former world light-heavyweight champion Glen Johnson, who now trains fighters and is also overseeing the promotion of Saturday’s card, guides Akpejiori. Although Akpejiori still requires additional work in undercard fights, Johnson is pleased with his progress.

“When Raphael came to me, he was very raw, as raw can be,” Johnson said. “It’s very gratifying seeing how he has developed. When you have a vision of yourself of what a fighter can accomplish and you see it manifest, it is a beautiful thing.”

Akpejiori understands the patience he must endure while continuing through the formative steps of his career.

“I’m not a stage yet where people have to adapt to me,” Akpejiori said. “If I have a fight, I probably watch [videos] of my opponent every night.

“I was at the bottom of the athletic totem pole and I am back on my way rising up. The extra things don’t faze me. I’m 30 years old; I’m not 18 or 19 so I don’t need the extracurricular activities. It’s a great learning phase.”

Saturday’s show will feature six additional bouts under limited capacity. For information, visit www.ticketmaster.com.

▪ Johnson is part of the 2021 class which will be inducted into the Florida Boxing Hall of Fame in June. Johnson heads a class that also includes former light-heavyweight champion Antonio Tarver and heavyweight contender Jameel McLine.

▪ Promoter Don King will present a show January 29 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood. Closed to the public and available on pay-per-view, the card will feature two second-tier title fights.

▪ Beibut Shumenov will defend his WBA cruiserweight against Raphael Murphy, and heavyweight champion Manuel Charr will face Trevor Bryan. The WBA recognizes Charr as titleholder under its top-tier champion Anthony Joshua. Also scheduled to appear on the card is former heavyweight champion Bermane Stiverne.

