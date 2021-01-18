Here’s why Miami’s Diaz said he’s now calling defense. He never mentioned Blake Baker

University of Miami coach Manny Diaz will now be calling the defensive plays on game days, and on Monday he spoke publicly for the first time since revealing the reason behind his decision — other than the obvious.

“Well, when we don’t play defense to the standard of what we expect at Miami, it’s not so much just about the playcalling in particular — as if there’s a special secret to that. It’s just about accountability, and the accountability goes right to me for us to play great defense at UM,’’ said Diaz to WQAM host Joe Rose in his first live address since the day after UM’s 37-34 loss on Dec. 29 to Oklahoma State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

“And by putting myself in that role,’’ Diaz said, “what we are able to do as a staff is we can put the accountability, then, on the players. Now, with the head coach calling the show on defense, there’s nowhere to hide now for our team and just re-establishing the standard of the way we do things, the way we do anything on that side of the ball. I just felt that’s what we needed.

“I’m excited for the challenge.”

Diaz did not mention defensive coordinator Blake Baker, who maintained his former title and will coach inside linebackers. He also did not mention former UM cornerbacks coach Mike Rumph, who supposedly will have some sort of role in UM’s recruiting department but could find another opportunity. Instead, former Hurricanes cornerback and assistant director of recruiting DeMarcus Van Dyke is the new cornerbacks coach.

“DVD has been in our defensive room,’’ Diaz told Rose. “He understands our corner play, been in our building. He’s done a phenomenal job while working in our recruiting department. And really that’s a lot what it came down to, is we felt like our recruiting presence needed a boost and what he can do on the field is what we want. So being able to bring DVD along, I know it’s great for him. It will be great for our program.”

Regarding Jess Simpson, UM’s new defensive line coach after former defensive line coach Todd Stroud was switched to off-field administrative duties, Diaz said, “Jess did a phenomenal job when he was here the first time [in 2018]. Really, our front play, our defensive line play, especially the way we play the run, was just phenomenal that year and that was obviously something that was lacking for us a year ago. Not that it’s just all about front play, but Jess is so detailed, he brings [Atlanta Falcons] NFL experience, a great guy to work for.”

It’s obvious that the University of Miami’s defense this past season plummeted in almost every way, especially evidenced by the end of the season in losses to North Carolina and Oklahoma State — not to mention the telling final national statistics.

UM went from 13th in total defense (309.8 yards allowed a game) in 2019 to 67th (408.4). The Canes went from 23rd to 51st in scoring defense, from 17th to 76th in rushing defense, from 18th to 65th in passing defense. They stayed at No. 4 in tackles for loss, and dropped from No. 6 to 32 in team sacks.

Diaz also recently hired former South Carolina defensive backs coach/defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson, a Miami native who played at Miami Coral Park and then Auburn, as UM’s new defensive backs coach. That hire was made in the wake of the Canes losing former safeties coach Ephraim Banda to Utah State.