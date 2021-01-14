Miami Hurricanes baseball announces ACC schedule and opens Feb. 19 at Florida Gators

The Miami Hurricanes baseball team was roaring toward a terrific season last year when the COVID-19 pandemic shortened the season after only 16 games, with the Canes ranked as high as No. 5 (12-4, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).

The Hurricanes are also expected to be one of the nation’s top teams in 2021. On Thursday, UM announced its 36-game ACC schedule, which begins Feb. 26-28 against Virginia Tech at Mark Light Field.

But the series everyone awaits will open the season in Gainesville at the Florida Gators, as UM coach Gino DiMare revealed recently on WQAM’s Hurricane Hotline. No. 1 UF finished 16-1 last season and swept Miami in a three-game series.

Miami, ranked as high as No. 6 in the preseason, will follow Virginia Tech with ACC home series against Wake Forest (March 12-14), Florida State (March 19-21), Duke (April 2-4), Clemson (April 16-18) and Georgia Tech (May 14-16).

The Canes bring back numerous nationally touted hitters, including Adrian Del Castillo, one of the top prospects in the 2021 MLB Draft. They also bring back Alex Toral, the ACC home run leader in 2019 with 24. Miami also will be playing with the recruiting class that was ranked No. 1 by Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball.

“Every game is going to be huge this year and we’ve got to be ready to play,’’ DiMare said in a statement. “But if we’re going to be the program I expect us to be and if we’re going to be the top team at the end of the year. we need to be able to play well and win these games...and put ourselves in a good position to bet to Omaha.’’