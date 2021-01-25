Recent proof that these Miami Hurricanes are more than just talented football players

They’re not just talented football players.

They’re talented students, too.

Nine University of Miami football players were named Monday to the 2020 All-ACC Academic Football Team, a UM record.

The nine selections were one more than the previous school best of eight, achieved in 2006.

The nine: Kicker Jose Borregales (liberal studies), safety Bubba Bolden (sociology), safety Amari Carter (public administration), cornerback DJ Ivey (sociology), long snapper Clay James (sport administration), quarterback D’Eriq King (liberal studies), defensive end Jaelan Phillips (motion pictures production), defensive end Quincy Roche (liberal studies) and offensive tackle Jarrid Williams (liberal studies).

Minimum academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during an academic career. Athletic achievements during the most recent season are also considered in selecting the All-ACC Academic Team.

All 15 ACC football programs were represented on the team, with Miami’s nine selections tied with Clemson for second most in the conference. Duke led the way with 11.

The team was chosen from a pool of ACC football student-athletes who were nominated by their schools.