Homecoming: Rising star DB, Southridge grad Tyrique Stevenson transfers to Miami from UGA

Tyrique Stevenson is officially coming home to the Miami Hurricanes.

The defensive back, who entered his name into the transfer portal Monday with the intention of transferring to Miami, announced Saturday he is joining the Hurricanes, giving Manny Diaz and his staff another huge portal victory.

The 6-foot, 202-pound sophomore announced his decision on Twitter.

Stevenson was a top-50 prospect coming out of Miami Southridge, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings, and played the last two seasons for the Georgia Bulldogs, mostly at their striker-type position. He started four games, including the 2021 Peach Bowl and made a game-saving pass break-up in the fourth quarter of Georgia’s 24-21 win against the then-No. 6 Cincinnati Bearcats.

Stevenson finished his sophomore season for No. 7 Georgia with 34 total tackles — the fifth most on the team — and his five passes defended were tied for the team lead. As a freshman, Stevenson played in all 14 games, and recorded 13 tackles and five passes defended — the second most on the team — to earn the the Bulldogs’ co-newcomer of the year award. He was on track to start in Athens secondary in 2021 before he decided to transfer closer to home.

At the time, Stevenson was arguably the Hurricanes’ top target in the Class of 2019. He visited Miami more than any other school and the Hurricanes hosted him for visits more than any other recruit. The four-star cornerback narrowed his choices Miami and Georgia, and picked the Bulldogs at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in 2019.

At Georgia, Stevenson moved into a hybrid role. With the No. 22 Hurricanes, he’ll have a chance to move back to corner and could immediately step into a starting role. He’ll likely compete with cornerbacks Al Blades Jr., DJ Ivey and Te’Cory Couch ahead of the 2021 season after all three cornerbacks started games in 2020.

While Stevenson’s decision came quickly after he entered his name into the portal, both parties were interested in each other before any formal communication could begin, sources close to the situation told the Miami Herald. The Hurricanes (8-3, 7-2 Atlantic Coast) desperately needed to restock at cornerback after failing to sign a single true corner in the Class of 2021, and Stevenson wanted to be closer to home and get a chance to play cornerback, so Stevenson entered his name into the portal with the intention to transfer to Miami, a source close to the athlete told the Herald.

While the Hurricanes’ veteran corners occasionally flashed throughout 2020, Stevenson was ranked higher as a recruit than any other cornerback and his versatility adds additional value. He also has some existing relationships in Coral Gables — Stevenson played with Ivey at Homestead South Dade for two years and recruiting director David Cooney is a former offensive coordinator at Southridge.