Yet another former Miami Hurricanes football player has died far too young

FOR SPORTS 11/25/00 PHOTO BY JOE RIMKU JR MHS...The Miami Hurricanes beat Boston College at the Orange Bowl in Miami in 2000 and Carlos Joseph (76) is shown celebrating with Clinton Portis and Carl Walker. MHS

Another former Miami Hurricanes football player has died far too young.

Former offensive lineman Carlos Joseph, a Miami Edison High alumnus and part of the UM duo nicknamed the Haitian Sensations before his older brother, defensive tackle William Joseph, left for the NFL in 2003, died early Tuesday of a brain hemorrhage, Miami Edison football coach Luther Campbell confirmed the news to the Miami Herald after posting it on social media.

He was 40.

“A gentle giant’’ is how Campbell described Joseph, who coached the offensive line at Miami Edison and was not responding well, Campbell said, after surgery following a stroke last week. “Carlos was a very loveable person. He loved University of Miami football and his alma mater Miami Edison. We are definitely going to miss him. The kids are taking it hard.’’

Former Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman and football assistant Joel Rodriguez, now the offensive line coach for FIU, came into UM as a freshman with Joseph.

“He was one of the funniest guys on the team without trying to be,’’ Rodriguez told the Herald on Tuesday. “Carlos was a very, very nice guy with a good heart.

“It’s sad how many guys who played in our age group — Tyrone Moss, Leonard Myers a couple years back, Al Blades, Chris Campbell, passed away too early. It stinks.’’

Joseph played at UM from 2000 to 2003 and went in the seventh round of the 2004 NFL Draft to the San Diego Chargers. William Joseph, a UM defensive tackle, was drafted by the New York Giants No. 25 overall in the 2003 draft.

“I’m a gentle giant off the field,’’ Joseph, 6-6 and 342 pounds, told the Herald in August 2002. “But on it, I’m just bubbling up.”

Joseph, quiet and painfully shy in public, was known for his voracious appetite. At the “Beef Bowl,’’ an eating fest before the Jan. 3, 2002, Rose Bowl game in which UM won its fifth national title, Joseph ate five 1-pound prime ribs.

“I don’t know how he eats that much,’’ William Joseph said. “I just ate one.’’