Georgia CB Tyrique Stevenson is in portal and expected to transfer to Miami, per source

The Miami Hurricanes are poised to land another potential star via the transfer portal.

Tyrique Stevenson has entered his name into the portal and plans to transfer to Miami, a source close to Stevenson told the Miami Herald. Stevenson, who played the past two seasons for the Georgia Bulldogs, was not able to communicate with Hurricanes coaches before entering his name into the portal, but he’s now expected to tell coaches he plans to transfer back home to Miami, barring a last-minute change of heart.

Stevenson did not immediately respond to a text message.

The Hurricanes had been interested in adding Stevenson even before he officially entered the portal, a source told the Herald earlier this month. But Miami, careful to follow all rules, did not make direct contact until he entered the portal.

Stevenson was one of the most coveted recruits in the country for the Class of 2019 after a standout high school football career in Miami-Dade County.

He played his senior season at Miami Southridge and finished the 2019 recruiting cycle as No. 37 player overall, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings, and the No. 3 cornerback.

The Hurricanes were a finalist for Stevenson, but he committed to Georgia at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in 2019 and became an immediate contributor in Athens, earning the Bulldogs’ co-newcomer of the year award at the end of his freshman season.

In 2020, he started four games, including the 2021 Peach Bowl and made a game-saving pass break-up in the fourth quarter of Georgia’s 24-21 win against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

“Probably was the play of the game. If they complete that, we don’t have a chance to win,” Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart said after the win Jan. 1. “Did a heck of a job.”

In 19 games, he has no interceptions, one sack and 10 passes defensed. He projected as a starter for the Bulldogs next season.

In Coral Gables, Stevenson has a good chance to start at cornerback, too, and and would give Miami a solid top four of Stevenson, Al Blades Jr., Te’Cory Couch and DJ Ivey. Stevenson would likely be eligible to play immediately because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Coaches have long expected the NCAA to pass a rule allowing players to transfer one time without sitting out.

The Hurricanes currently have six corners on scholarship — Blades, Couch, Ivey, Isaiah Dunson, Marcus Clarke and incoming freshman Malik Curtis.

