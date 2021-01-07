Miami’s Jose Borregales wins Lou Groza Award as the best kicker in college football

University of Miami redshirt senior Jose Borregales just keeps adding major trophies to his college football treasure chest.

Borregales won the Lou Groza Award on Thursday night as the nation’s top kicker, as announced on ESPN during The Home Depot College Football Awards. He is the first kicker in Miami history to win the award.

“It’s a tremendous honor for me,’’ said Borregales, who sat with his family while being interviewed remotely by ESPN’s Rece Davis. “I’ve put in a lot of work to be where I am today and I’m just happy it’s finally paying off.’’

Borregales, who transferred to the Hurricanes this season from FIU, already became the first Hurricane to be named an AP first-team All-American since cornerback Antrel Rolle earned the honor in 2004.

In 2020, Borregales made 20 of 22 field goals, including a school-record-tying 57-yarder at Louisville, and all 37 of his extra points for 97 total points. He is projected by ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. to be the first kicker taken in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Borregales beat out fellow finalists Jake Oldroyd of BYU and Will Reichard of Alabama for the Groza, presented

Borregales was also recently named to the American Football Coaches Association FBS Coaches’ All-America first team and as a first-team Football Writers Association of America All-American and Sporting News first-team All-American. He is one honor short of becoming Miami’s first consensus All-American since Rolle did it in ‘04.

The Walter Camp Football All-American teams have yet to be announced.

The Hurricanes, who finished 8-3 this season, will certainly miss Borregales next season. But they’re getting a very good replacement — his younger brother Andres, who is one of the top prep kickers in the nation out of Miami Champagnat, signed with the Hurricanes in December and will be kicking for them next season.

“I trust in my brother and I know he’s going to do better than I did,’’ Borregales said.

Andres Borregales posted this on Twitter after big bro got his award: “World’s Proudest little bro. No words can describe my emotions right now!! You set a goal and reached it. Now it’s my turn to keep my head down and work.’’

World’s Proudest little bro @F5_Jose No words can describe my emotions right now!! You set a goal and reached it. Now it’s my turn to keep my head down and work https://t.co/bkDUXVVR79 — Andres Borregales (@Borregales_andy) January 8, 2021