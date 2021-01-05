Miami assistant Ephraim Banda officially announced as Utah State defensive coordinator

Miami safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator Ephraim Banda has officially been named Utah State’s new defensive coordinator, giving Banda his first duties as play-caller on game days.

Here’s how Utah State started its news release: “Ephraim (pronounced Ef-rum) Banda, who has 10 years of collegiate coaching experience, including two seasons as a co-coordinator, has been hired as Utah State’s defensive coordinator and safeties coach, it was announced Tuesday by Aggie head football coach Blake Anderson. In each of his nine seasons as an assistant, Banda has coached in a bowl game.

“My family and I are extremely excited to join coach Blake Anderson, Athletic Director John Hartwell, the football staff and the Aggie family,” said Banda. “We are looking forward to arriving in Utah this week and immersing ourselves into the Logan community. As a family, we take great pride in building strong, meaningful relationships with our student-athletes and can’t wait to meet them. Our defensive staff is ready to bring a brand of defense built on urgency, physicality and disruption that will be fun to watch. Go Aggies!”

“Banda comes to Utah State after spending the past five seasons as the safeties coach for the Miami Hurricanes, including serving as co-defensive coordinator the last two years. During his tenure at Miami, he coached five defensive backs that went on to the NFL in Jamal Carter (Atlanta Falcons), Adrian Colbert (New York Giants), Rayshawn Jenkins (Los Angeles Chargers), Jaquan Johnson (Buffalo Bills) and Sheldrick Redwine (Cleveland Browns).

“Ephraim is a proven coach and one of the best recruiters in the country,” said Anderson. “His defenses are known for creating havoc in the backfield with sacks and tackles for loss, in addition to forcing turnovers at a high rate. He is a terrific teacher and motivator, and his energy will translate onto the field with our players.”

Tweeted UM offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee: “Congrats bro. Great things coming @CoachBanda.’’