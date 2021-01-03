UM women “fall back in love with basketball”, top Clemson 80-71. Endia Banks scores 20

The University of Miami women’s basketball team spent New Year’s Eve lamenting a home loss to Notre Dame, and coach Katie Meier urged her players to challenge themselves, “choose courage over comfort” and “fall back in love with basketball” heading into 2021.

Her message was heard.

The Hurricanes beat Clemson 80-71 on Sunday afternoon, holding the typically sharp-shooting Tigers to 1-of-21 shooting from three-point range. Miami also outrebounded Clemson 45-31.

Guard Endia Banks led UM with 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting and had six rebounds. Kelsey Marshall added 19 points. Sydnee Roby had 10 points and five rebounds off the bench.

Miami improved to 5-3 overall and 2-3 in the ACC.

“I was already proud of them because of their response after the Notre Dame game, where we felt we left a lot on the court, a home game we could have won and didn’t perform,” Meier said. “It became personal and everybody got challenged and they all showed up.”

Meier acknowledged that Clemson (8-2, 3-2 ACC) was not at its best.

“Clemson absolutely had an off night,” Meier said. “They’re a very, very, very good basketball team. They’re the team in the conference nobody wants to play. They’re incredible athletes and super well-coached. This is a huge win. They beat Notre Dame real solid their last outing. They were a little rusty. There’s no way they’re ever going to shoot 1-for-21 from three again. They never will.”

Banks’ performance was especially significant because she struggled early in the season.

“There was a lot going on with COVID, and the passing of both my grandfathers, so I was not as focused on basketball,” Banks said. “I’ve been learning to handle things, and I want to play hard and give my all to lead the team.”

Added Meier: “Endia will be the first to admit, she didn’t come back from the COVID layoff in the best condition and she hasn’t been starting. She was very respectful about it. Now, the minutes she plays, she’s rebounding her tail off and gets 20 points. She really, really stepped up.”