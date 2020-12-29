Hurricanes quarterback D’Eriq King sustains apparent right knee injury in Cheez-It Bowl

The first half of the Cheez-It Bowl quickly went from ugly to scary for the Miami Hurricanes after D’Eriq King appeared to injure his right knee late in the second quarter in Orlando.

The quarterback scrambled to his right and took off for a 5-yard run, which ended with King grabbing at his right knee. Everyone on Miami’s sideline at Camping World Stadium quickly took a knee as trainers tended to the redshirt senior. King limped into the medical tent and quarterback N’Kosi Perry took over to finish the drive.

The Hurricanes did not immediately provide an update on King’s status.

With 4:06 left in the half, King surveyed the Oklahoma State Cowboys’ defense and didn’t find anywhere to throw. He took off to his right, found an opening and cut off his right foot to try to get around a defender.

Oklahoma State safety Tre Sterling upended King and he grabbed at his knee after he flipped to the ground. Miami coaches asked King whether he wanted to take the cart off the field, ESPN reported, but he decided to limp off himself without putting much weight on his right leg.

Perry quickly threw two incomplete passes after he entered and the Hurricanes settled for a field goal to cut the Cowboys’ lead to 11.

King, who transferred to Miami from the Houston Cougars in January, was a revelation for the Hurricanes this season. In the regular season, King completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 2,570 yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions, and ran for 520 yards and four touchdowns on 122 carries. On Saturday, King announced he would return to Miami for one more season, using an NCAA rule which allows all players an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hurricanes are optimistic they can return to the national conversation with King at the helm in 2021. Now his health is one of the biggest questions Miami faces.