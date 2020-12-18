Short-handed UM men’s basketball team hopes to rebound against Jacksonville on Saturday

The injury-plagued University of Miami men’s basketball team, coming off a 15-point loss to Pittsburgh, will try to get back on the winning track at home against Jacksonville on Saturday (3:30 p.m.).

The Hurricanes (3-2) have struggled mightily from three-point range, going 9 of 60 (15 percent) during the past three games. They are also missing more free throws than usual and were outrebounded 43-29 against Pitt.

One big reason for Miami’s troubles is that five players are injured — Chris Lykes (left ankle), Kameron McGusty (right hamstring), Rodney Miller Jr. (left groin), Earl Timberlake (right ankle) and Sam Waardenburg (left foot, out for season). Lykes and Timberlake are not expected back until after Christmas. McGusty and Miller are day-to-day.

An NCAA ruling Wednesday that granted transfer immediate eligibility allowed Stony Brook transfer guard Elijah Olaniyi to join the active roster. He started, played 37 minutes and went 2 for 12 — missed all seven of his three-point attempts — for seven points.

“We’re struggling so bad in every category,” said a dejected UM coach Jim Larranaga. “We can’t make shots. Can’t make free throws, threes. You just can’t win games when you can’t make open threes and free throws…Some of it may have to do with the lack of legitimate practice [due to injuries]. We’ve got no guys to practice against.”

“We just have to get back to the gym and shoot better,” said forward Anthony Walker.

Jacksonville is 6-2 for the first time since 2010-11. The Dolphins are led by Dontarius James.