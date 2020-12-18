Podcast: The Miami Hurricanes’ 2021 recruiting class is worth getting excited about

The last week has felt like a year for the Miami Hurricanes.

On Saturday, Miami suffered one of its most embarrassing losses ever. On Wednesday, the Hurricanes signed one of their best recruiting classes.

It was a week of contrasts as the Hurricanes wrapped up their regular season then dove headlong into the early signing period. After a disastrous weekend, Miami has reason to celebrate, and David Wilson and Susan Miller Degnan, the Hurricanes beat writer for the Miami Herald, sort through it all on a new episode of the Eye on the U podcast.

Let’s start with the good news: The No. 19 Hurricanes put together a top-10 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings, and headlined it with two five-star prospects and an elite quarterback addition. The conversation has to start with four-star quarterback Jake Garcia, who committed on Wednesday to wrap up the first day of the early signing period. He gives the Hurricanes (8-2, 7-2 Atlantic Coast) one of their best quarterback recruits ever, and Miami is convinced he can thrive under offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee’s tutelage, and, as coach Manny Diaz suggested on Twitter, he’s the cherry on top of a recruiting class loaded with playmakers for him.

Don’t let Garcia overshadow the rest of the class. The Hurricanes have put together a dangerous trio of wide receivers and a quietly excellent crop of offensive linemen. On the defensive side, five-star safety James Williams just might be the most exciting recruit Miami has landed in a decade.

As for the bad news, there’s not a lot to say. The Hurricanes’ 62-26 loss to then-No. 20 North Carolina was as ugly as it gets, and now Miami has to do some soul-searching about its defense as it waits to find out its bowl destination.

How does December in Jacksonville sound?